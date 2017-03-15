Police look to trace occupants of abandoned Mercedes

Police are looking to trace the occupants of a silver Mercedes who failed to stop for police and made off later abandoning the car near Kirkcudbright last week.

At about 8.40pm on Thursday 9th March, police officers in Castle Douglas attempted to stop a Silver Mercedes car in the town’s Queen Street. The car subsequently failed to stop and made off in the direction of Gelston.

It was later recovered abandoned near to Kirkcudbright Cemetery and police are now asking anyone with information about the occupants of the vehicle to contact police.

Constable Thomas Patterson at Castle Douglas said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle or knows the identity of the driver, or of the passengers.

“Anyone who has any information which might help with this investigation is asked to call Castle Douglas Police on 101”.