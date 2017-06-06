Police keen to identify young man after van theft

Police are looking for a young man wearing camouflage clothing in connection with the theft of a van in Kirkcudbright.

Between 7.10am and 7.10pm on Monday 5th June a White Ford Transit Connect van, registration mark GL07OJT, was stolen from a layby on the A755 near Kirkcudbridght.

The vehicle was subsequently found by Police in Lincluden area of Dumfries around 8pm that night.

Constable Thomas Patterson at Castle Douglas said: “The location where this van was taken from sits off the A755 road and we want to hear from anyone who may have been on that road on Monday during the day and saw anything suspicious. We are also keen to identitfy a young adult male who was wearing camouflage clothing, dark rimmed glasses, dark hair and holding a rucksack/bag and was seen walking on the A755 in the direction of Twynholm around 6pm.

“Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or the male described should contact Police through the 101 number quoting incident reference PDG0130120617, or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”