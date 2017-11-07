Police join forces on A77 campaign

Police in South Ayrshire and Galloway are joining forces on a two-week initiative to improve road safety on the A77.

Officers from both areas will work alongside specialist Road Policing officers as they carry out dedicated high visibility mobile patrols on the A77 between Ayr and Stranraer.

The initiative comes in response to concerns raised by members of the public, community councils and local councillors and further highlighted by the tragic fatalities that have occurred in the area’s roads in recent weeks.

Developed by the Area Commanders for the South Ayrshire and Galloway areas, along with the Dumfries & Galloway and Ayrshire Division Road Policing Inspectors, the aim of the operation will be to influence driver behaviour, through targeted enforcement and awareness.

There will also be Days of Action, which will include multiagency road checks at strategic locations in Galloway and Carrick.

Chief Inspector Gary I’Anson, Area Commander for South Ayrshire said: “We will be implementing a coordinated road safety initiative with local officers working closely with road policing colleagues and partner agencies. We are responding to the concerns of our residents as well as the serious and fatal road incidents that have occurred on our roads. It is also an opportunity for us to enhance our working relationships with colleagues in Galloway.”

Galloway Area Commander, Chief Inspector Mark Hollis said: “This initiative is just the first step in an enhanced relationship with our colleagues in South Ayrshire to ensure a sustainable approach to improving road safety and reducing fatalities on our roads.

“Road safety is a priority across Scotland and it is essential, that, with our rural roads and heavy goods traffic, we take every action we can to improve it.”

The initiative will run for two weeks and then provide a platform for continued police and partner activity as part of the National Road Safety Festive campaign.