Police issue counterfeit note warning

Police Scotland is again warning businesses in Dumfries and Galloway to be on their guard for counterfeit notes after two were tendered as genuine the Shelter Scotland charity shop in Dumfries.

On Monday 2 October at about 2pm two females entered the shop and attempted to buy goods, using the counterfeit notes.

The first note was accepted, however the second note was checked and found to be counterfeit. The women are described as about 34 years old, average build, brown hair in a pony tail, and about 20 years old, average build, brown hair in a pony tail. Both spoke with English accents.

Constable Lee-Ann Hawker at Dumfries said: “It appears that these two women were quite happy to try and defraud a charity shop in the town after tendering counterfeit notes.

“We ask everybody to be on their guard for counterfeit notes.

“Everyone expects high value notes to be checked no and no-one seems embarrassed by this process. Anyone who can help identify these two women is asked to call Police Scotland at Dumfries in the 101 number.”