Police investigate break-in at Whithorn Pharmacy

Police Scotland officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries after a break-in to the Whithorn Pharmacy in St John Street in the town. Sometime between Saturday 25 and Monday 27 February, a window in the premises was smashed and a number of Cocodamol and Progabalin tablets have been stolen. Constable Josh Maxwell said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the pharmacy over the weekend to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious. Under no circumstances should anyone take any medication which is not prescribed for them and we are appealing for anyone with any information about this crime to get in touch on the 101 number.”

