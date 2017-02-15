Police hunt man after girl touched ‘inappropriately’ on bus

Police are looking for a man in his fifties after a 16 year-old girl was touched ‘inappropriately’ on a service bus.

Police Scotland is investigating the incident which happened on the Dumfries to Castle Douglas 501 service bus on Sunday 12 February 2017.

At about 6.20pm that night a 16 year-old girl got on the bus at The Loreburn Centre in Dumfries. At the Whitesands the man boarded the bus and sat next to the girl, despite there being a large number of empty seats on the bus.

Police say the man then made what is described as ‘inappropriate conversation’ with the girl and then ‘touched her inappropriately’. This happened on a number of occasions before the man alighted the bus at Beeswing. The girl later reported the matter to police.

The man wanted by police in relation to this incident is described as being in his 50s or mid 50s, medium build, short grey hair with dark bushy eyebrows and was unshaven. He had an unkempt/rough looking appearance with yellow stained fingers and nails. He had a local Scottish accent and was wearing blue denim jeans and a black coloured trench style jacket.

Constable Anthony Cropley said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been on this bus on Sunday night to come forward if they can help identify this man. Likewise anyone who regularly uses this service between Dumfries and Castle Douglas, if they have seen this man on other occasions and can help identify him then we would be glad to hear from them.

“This incident left a sixteen year-old girl in a shocked and distressed state and we are keen to trace the man responsible. Callers can contact police on the 101 number.”