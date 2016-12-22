Offenders pay back with winter warmth

Over 300 elderly people who are below the fuel poverty level have been assisted with word burning supplies this year.

Overseen by Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Criminal Justice service, the Winter Warmth for older people project provides free kindling and logs to elderly and vulnerable people.

The scheme runs from October to March each year, and offers those serving community payback orders the opportunity to help those who need it most in our communities.

A key part of the community payback order scheme is that our Council can offer robust provision for offenders, whilst tackling problems within communities of the region, such as fuel poverty.

Elderly and vulnerable people are offered kindling and logs to burn on their open fires, and in doing so offer them the chance to avoid high cost bills of coals. The wood is delivered to homes after being prepared by the offenders completing payback orders.