Jailed after string of assaults

A 32 year-old Kirkcowan woman was sent to prison for a total of 180 days by a sheriff at the court in Stranraer on Wednesday after a string of assaults.

Victoria Barclay, 4 Hamilton Crescent, who had pled guilty to five charges at an earlier diet, appeared from custody for sentencing.

The accused was given 90 days for assaulting a woman in Albert Street, Newton Stewart, on August 17, 2016, after pleading guilty to seizing the complainer by the hair and scratching her on the head and body to her injury.

Barclay was given a further 90 days each for two further charges of assault on April 4, 2017, at Hanover Square Car Park, Stranraer, when she admitted she assaulted a woman by seizing her by the hair, scratching her face and punching her to her injury.

The accused also assaulted a police constable at the same time and place by lunging at her and hindering her from doing her duty.

Sentencing the accused, Sheriff Kenneth Robb told Barclay these two 90-day sentences were to be concurrent with each other, but to run consecutive to the 90 days on the first charge.

On the last two charges, breaking her bail conditions by contacting a man when her bail order forbade her from doing so, and when travelling on a bus, shouting and swearing, behaving in a aggressive manner and making derogatory remarks towards a 15-year-old fellow passenger when the bus was on the A75 near Kirkcowan on July 20 this year, Sheriff Robb told the accused she would be put on a Community Pay Back order including supervision for two years.