Galloway police target phone use while driving

Police in Dumfries and Galloway will this week target those who use a mobile phone or other ‘distraction device’ whilst driving on the region’s roads.

Dumfries and Galloway Policing Inspector Campbell Moffat said: “It is extremely disappointing that drivers are still prepared to put the lives of both themselves and other road users at risk by using such devices while they are driving.

“There can be no excuse, as there was widespread public knowledge of the change in the law which saw penalties increase in March this year to £200 and six penalty points. Beginning today, Road Policing Officers will focus efforts to look out for anyone breaking the law, and my advice is to simply either switch off your phone entirely while driving, or only make or answer a call if you are parked.

“Remember, using such a device if you are stopped at lights, or stuck in traffic congestion, is still breaking the law and if you are seen doing it by Police Officers, you will be charged, so don’t risk it.”