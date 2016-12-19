Door to door enquiry in Stranraer after break in

Police in Stranraer are investigating a break-in to a house in Hillhead, Stranraer in which a substantial four figure sum of cash was stolen.

The house was broken into sometime between 7pm on Saturday 17 and 12.45am on Sunday 18 December 2016.

Detective Constable Nicola Crosbie at Stranraer said: “We are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and are appealing for any information which might help catch those responsible.

“The house was empty during the time of the break-in. Anyone who as in the area of Hillhead on Saturday night should get in touch with us at Stranraer through 101 if they saw or heard anything suspicious.”