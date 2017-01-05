Diesel theft in Carsphairn

Police Scotland officers at Castle Douglas are appealing for help to trace those responsible for the theft of about 1500 litres of diesel from a tank in the Carsphairn area.

The diesel was stolen from a remote location off the A713 road, sometime between Friday 23 December 2016 and Wednesday 4 January 2017. The value of the diesel is around £3000.

Constable Hayley Elliot at Castle Douglas said: “This theft took place during the festive holidays from a site which is at the Dunhill sub-station, north of Carsphairn. It has clearly been a planned theft as a suitable vehicle would have been required to remove the fuel. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been on the A713 road in the Carsphairn area over the festive period and who may have seen anything suspicious. We also want to hear from anyone in the area who may have had any strange callers at their door over this period. Callers can contact police at Castle Douglas on the 101 number.”