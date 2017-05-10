Committee to hear Galloway experience of local policing

Tomorrow (Thursday, May 11), the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Sub-Committee on Policing will be looking at the role of local police commanders, hearing directly from Police Scotland and local authorities from Lanarkshire, Angus, Argyll and Bute and Dumfries and Galloway.

The Committee meeting will take place at 1pm on Thursday 11 May, in Committee Room Six of the Scottish Parliament and can be watched online on the Scottish parliament website.

Questions are likely to focus on how local policing priorities are determined, how tensions between national and local priorities are resolved, and how local authorities feel about policing in their local areas.

Sub-Committee Convener, Mary Fee MSP, said: “Demands on police are diverse – coming from central government to individuals calling 101.

“Local police commanders and local authorities have a critical role in balancing these demands, whilst making sure that policing is tailored to the needs and expectations of an area.

“Concerns have been raised over so-called “Strathclydeisation” of policing since Police Scotland was created. However, the Sub-Committee will be exploring the issue with local stakeholders to find out if the right balance has been struck, and if good practice can be spread.”

There are 13 policing divisions in Scotland, each headed by a Local Police Commander, whose job is to ensure that policing is responsive, accountable and tailored to meet local needs.