Cat found inside recycling bin in Stranraer

The SSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was cruelly trapped inside a recycling bin on local popular walking spot, “the approach” in Stranraer. The charity was alerted on 13 January when a dog walker found the cat inside the bin. Get in touch on 03000999999. The cat, named Dusty, is being cared for by the SSPCA.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Geraldine Lawrie said, “Dusty is a very friendly and affectionate wee man so he’s obviously belonged to someone.

“He’s lucky that he was found by the member of the public whose dog took an interest in the bin.

“Dusty was inside the bin with the lid closed. He had been put there with a puppy blanket but no food or water and has an injury to his ear and a sore right eye.

“He’s been seen by a vet who is confident he’ll recover from his injuries and is now being looked after by our Ayrshire centre.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.