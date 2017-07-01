Carer who stole from elderly client is jailed

A Wigtownshire carer who stole £84,000 from her elderly client’s bank accounts was jailed for 22 months by a sheriff at Dumfries Court yesterday.

Fifty-year-old Catherine Craig from Whithorn pled guilty at Dumfries Sheriff Court last month to using the money to pay her bills and living costs and even treated her daughter to a horse.

The accused admitted to stealing debit cards, credit cards and cheque books between February 2012 and October 2014, while caring for the man, who lived in Wigtown in his eighties.

The court heard she pretended to various employees at banks, utility companies and retailers that she was the true owner. But the fraud came to an end when she was challenged about her client’s unpaid bills and she admitted using the bank cards without his knowledge or consent.

The money lost by the elderly man will be resolved with the banks.

Sentencing, Sheriff Brian Mohan told Craig: “This was a sustained exercise over a long period of time and a significant breach of trust to an elderly man in poor health.”