£60,000 trailer stolen in Castle Douglas

Police Scotland is investigating the theft of a low loader trailer from Abercromby Industrial Estate off the A713 near Castle Douglas.

The theft happened sometime between midnight and 3.30am on Thursday 24 August 2017.

Detective Constable Mark McLachlan said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the A713 in the early hours of Thursday 24 August 2017 and seen a white Renault HGV tractor unit towing this trailer. The stolen trailer is valued at around £60,000 and was displaying the number plate PX59 BOJ at the time it was stolen.”