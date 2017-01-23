£3000 worth of property stolen

Police are investigating the theft of over £3000 worth of property from a shed which was broken into at house in the centre of Dundrennan, Kirkcudbright, sometime between Sunday 8 and Saturday 21 January 2017.

Property stolen includes a full set of Ping golf clubs and bag, a hammer drill, a nail gun, a chain saw, socket set and a power caddy golf electric buggy.

Constable Gregg Armstrong at Kirkcudbright said: “We are carrying out door to door enquiries in the village. It is highly likely that a vehicle was involved and again we are keen to here about any strange vehicles in the village over this period.”

Police at Kirkcudbright can be contacted through 101.”