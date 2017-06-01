£13,000 worth of heroin seized in Kirkcudbright

Police Scotland officers carried out searches at two addresses in Kirkcudbright on Wednesday 31 May and as a result recovered heroin with a value of almost £13,000.

Five people, two woman aged 49 and 43, and three men aged 31, 33 and 47 were arrested and reports have been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Andrew McDowall said: “These are substantial seizures of drugs which we have made and no doubt would have caused further misery in the communities they were destined for. The local community has identified drugs as a concern and as such we will make it our business to listen carefully to information given to us in order to catch those responsible.”

Anyone who has any information which might help in the fight against drugs should call Police Scotland on 101, or if they want to remain anonymous, then through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.