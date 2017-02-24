100mph on illegal tyres

A teenage driver who admitted speeding on the A75 at over 100mph in a car with illegal tyres, lost his licence for a year at Stranraer Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Nathan McKay, North Milmain Farm, Stoneykirk, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to driving dangerously at a speed of 102mph on the A75 Euro-route near its junction with the A747 to Port William on October 25, 2016, when the legal limit was 60mph. He also admitted that the rear tyres of his car were below the legally required tread limit.

Procurator Fiscal Paula Hamilton said that a police patrol car had witnesses the accused’s car going at an excessive speed. The officers stopped the car and when inspecting the vehicle noted that the rear tyres were in an illegal condition.

McKay’s agent, Margot Nichol, said that this incident had been a salutary lesson to the young man who had lost his job as a farm worker because of this. She added that he fully appreciated the seriousness of what had happened. He was living with his grandparents and was now trying to get employment where driving was not a requirement.

Sentencing, Sheriff Kenneth Robb told McKay: “I get the impression that the stupidity of driving like that has already come home to you as you have lost your job.”

The Sheriff then banned McKay from driving for 12 months and ordered him to sit the extended test, and fined him £800.