Cree Valley legacy projects get cash boost

An artist's impression of the track
Windfarm money is still available for community groups in the Cree Valley area after Cree Valley Community Council gave out £18,000 out of £40,000 to fund ‘legacy’ projects.

The Newton Stewart Initiative’s plans for a BMX track at Douglas Park receives £14,000 and the new Sparling Bridge project gets £4000 to go towards a footpath upgrade.

But the community group is still appealing for organisations to apply for the money still available if they have a suitable legacy project.