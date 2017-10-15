Cree Valley legacy projects get cash boost

Windfarm money is still available for community groups in the Cree Valley area after Cree Valley Community Council gave out £18,000 out of £40,000 to fund ‘legacy’ projects.

The Newton Stewart Initiative’s plans for a BMX track at Douglas Park receives £14,000 and the new Sparling Bridge project gets £4000 to go towards a footpath upgrade.

But the community group is still appealing for organisations to apply for the money still available if they have a suitable legacy project.