Comedy brings Scott Gibson back to life

Following a debut season at London’s iconic Soho Theatre, Scott Gibson is proud to be taking his critically-lauded, sold-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe show ‘Life After Death’, on tour.

Winner of the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2016 – Best Newcomer, Scott was born and bred in Glasgow.

In 2010 he smashed onto the stand-up scene and quickly establishing himself on the comedy circuit, fast becoming one of Scotland’s favourite acts.

‘Life After Death’, tells the story of three weeks that changed Scott’s life forever.

One summer, he returned from a friend’s stag weekend in Blackpool and his brain exploded – he had suffered a massive brain haemorrhage. So, Scott did what any self-respecting Glaswegian man would do, he went back to bed and slept for four days. Eventually waking up to discover he was now blind in one eye and – worse! - still had a thumping headache.

This life-changing experience led to a new career as a comic for Scott, when he took redundancy, enrolled on a course and started on the path that would lead Des Clarke to describe him as, “The best act to emerge from Scotland in years.”

‘Life After Death’ is a tale of love and pain, and fear and hope. It’s about overcoming insurmountable odds, and how comedy can bring you back to life.

Scott is also known as Resident MC for BBC Introduces in Scotland, as a host of The Hashtag Show, and has supported some of the biggest names in comedy on their national tours, from Des Clarke and Daniel Sloss, to Kevin Bridges and Frankie Boyle, who describes Scott as a “natural, gifted, and unapologetic storyteller”.

Scott and comedian Richard Gadd made history at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards when they became the first Scottish winners to scoop both of the main prizes – Best Newcomer and Best Show – in the same year.

A gifted storyteller Scott uses his wry Glaswegian humour to keep the audience engaged and switches between storytelling and impressions with consumate ease.

If you love comedy you will love Scott Gibson. Catch his hilarious show at the Catstrand, Castle Douglas on Saturday, May 6, at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.catstrand.com.