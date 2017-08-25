Ceremony remembers Great War sailor

A special wreath laying ceremony was held last Sunday in Newton Stewart to remember a sailor in the First World War.

Kenneth Elder was from Partick in Glasgow and born in 1890. He married Janet Breckenridge from Newton Stewart in Penninghame in 1916. She conceived and was pregnant with a son. But her husband Kenneth was on HM Submarine E47 and was sunk on 20th August 1917 when they hit a mine and sank. He never saw the son who got his name, Kenneth.

His grandson Nicholas is a vicar in London and sent the wreath to be laid in memory of his grandfather which was laid by the Rev. Edward Lyons from Penninghame St John’s with Nigel Newton attending from the British Legion.