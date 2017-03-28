Car and tanker in A77 crash

A car and a tanker were involved in an accident on the A77 near Beoch Farm, near Stranraer, on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The 25-year-old female driver of a Vauxhall Zafira was taken to the Galloway Community Hospital with neck pain but released after a check-up.

“Her two-year-old son who was also in the car was taken to Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow however appears fine and spent the night being monitored.

“The driver of the red Scania tanker, a 26-year-old man from Stranraer, was not injured.!”