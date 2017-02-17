Call for adults in Scotland to get active in their local area

A major charity initiative is urging families across Scotland to get active in their area to help protect their wellbeing.

A UK-wide survey commissioned by the National Charity Partnership, a collaboration between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Tesco, found 76 per cent of adults in the region fail to meet the government’s recommended guidelines on moderate exercise.

The National Charity Partnership is concerned that generally low rates of exercise, could be having a detrimental long-term effect on the health of thousands of people across the region.

More people than ever before are being diagnosed with either Type 2 diabetes or heart and circulatory disease. Being physically active is known to help reduce the likelihood of developing both conditions, but 30 per cent of adults in Scotland who were surveyed said the cost of fitness classes stops them being active.

Adults in Scotland reported spending an average of 85 minutes a week on moderate exercise such as walking or cycling. This is substantially below the 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week recommended by government.

The Partnership is encouraging people to use the online motivational goal setter tool, which helps people to set and monitor health-related targets and stay on track to achieve their goals.

The National Charity Partnership is running a campaign, Let’s Do This, to support adults to reduce their risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart and circulatory disease by taking small steps towards healthier lifestyles. As part of this campaign you can also find out about free, fun events in Scotland to inspire people to be more active.

Alex Davis, Head of Prevention for the National Charity Partnership, said: “Many thousands of people are living with either Type 2 diabetes or heart and circulatory disease in Scotland. These conditions are potentially life-threatening, but they are also largely preventable.”

“Even just ten minutes of a free activity can help people reduce their risk, but many of us can struggle with this.

“Any kind of moderate exercise such as walking, jogging, swimming, cycling can help to make a big difference to your physical health.”

The National Charity Partnership is running a campaign, Let’s Do This, to support adults to reduce their risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart and circulatory disease by taking small steps towards healthier lifestyles. Its online Goal Setter allows people to set and monitor their health-related targets and encourages them to stay motivated and achieve their goals.

For more information about Let’s Do This, please visit: http://www.lets-dothis.org.uk