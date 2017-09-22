Year of young people in tourism

Tourism businesses in Galloway are being invited to attend VisitScotland’s annual conference to learn more about maximising opportunities in 2018 Year of Young People.

The Dumfries & Galloway Annual Tourism Conference, in partnership with VisitScotland and Dumfries & Galloway Council, is taking place at Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries, on Tuesday 3 October. All areas of the tourism and hospitality sectors are invited to attend the event which will focus on how businesses can benefit from and invest in the future of our young people within the tourism industry.

The first ever Year of Young People 2018 will celebrate young people’s achievements and contributions to society.

The event, which is taking place as part of this year’s Business Week, will hear from David Cochrane of the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland, which offers support for people in the hospitality industry through scholarships and bursaries. He will give an insight into their talent scholarship programme and how they ‘inspire individuals in the industry to be the best they can be.’

Other speakers include Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust Development Director, Cathy Agnew, who will update on the £7million project to create a National Centre for Children’s Literature and Storytelling on the site that provided the inspiration for Neverland.

Richard Herman from Galloway Activity Centre will then discuss how they deliver inspiring experiences for young people as well as offer opportunities within the adventure sports industry for young people.

VisitScotland Regional Partnerships Director Manuela Calchini, who will open the conference, said: “This is the first time the Dumfries & Galloway Tourism Conference is being held during Business Week. It offers a fantastic opportunity to bring industry together 18 months on from the last one to celebrate partnership working and how we can continue to work together to grow the visitor economy.

“I would encourage local businesses to book their place as soon as possible and to bring their own rising stars along to the event to learn more about the Year of Young People and how they are making such an impact on the tourism industry in Dumfries & Galloway.

“2018, the Year of Young People, is just around the corner and we want to celebrate their achievements and create new opportunities for them to shine locally, nationally and globally. Tourism is at the heart of economic success in Dumfries & Galloway, causing a ripple effect which touches every industry and community, creating employment and economic growth.”

Councillor Archie Dryburgh, Chair of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Economy, Environment and Infrastructure Committee said: “Tourism is one of our Council’s top priorities and our region’s most important economic sector: it supports thousands of jobs locally, generates a huge amount of money for our region and sustains communities. Dumfries and Galloway has great potential to go further, with opportunities to welcome even greater numbers of visitors that we do.”

The conference will also include a Question & Answer session and networking opportunities.

Dumfries & Galloway Council Business Week is taking place from Monday 2 October to Friday 8 October. The annual industry conference is the most anticipated event in the Dumfries & Galloway tourism calendar and always generates a great level of interest from tourism and hospitality businesses the length and breadth of the region.

Attendees will represent all areas of the tourism and hospitality sectors, ranging from accommodation providers and tour operators, to food and drink businesses, visitor attractions and events’ organisers.

For more information and to book a place at the conference, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dumfries-galloway-tourism-conference-2017-yoyp2018-tickets-36830137934?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=order_confirmation_email&utm_term=eventname&ref=eemailordconf