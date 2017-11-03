Windfarm battle is all set to continue

The backers of a proposed windfarm in one of the region’s most scenic areas have lodged an appeal against the council’s refusal of planning permission.

In August, Dumfries and Galloway Council knocked back plans to erect ten 400 foot-high turbines at Longburn, near Carsphain.

But now an appeal has been lodged with the Scottish Government by ERG and its development partner Burcote Wind.

The firms are arguing that the council did not act reasonably in refusing the windfarm’s building on the grounds it would soil some of Scotland’s finest scenery, citing the lack of objections from statutory bodies such as SEPA and Historic Environment Scotland.

The developers have argued that “clean power” considerations apart, payments of “community benefits” to the locality would amount to £115,000 per year, totalling almost £3m during the windfarm’s lifetime.

The appeal could lead to a Scottish Government Public Inquiry at which evidence would be heard from both developers and local objectors.