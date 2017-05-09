Walking on sunshine in Newton Stewart

This week’s Newton Stewart Walking Festival has enjoyed the best weather of the year so far with blue skies and some great views.

Over 200 walkers have taken part in over 400 walks during the week of the festival, with a wide area covered, including the Rhins, Machars, Galloway Hills, western Stewartry, Glenkens and South Ayrshire.

Walkers on Craignaw as part of the Walkfest Challenge, a demanding route which explored many of the wildest parts of the Galloway Hills Photo credit: R Peace

They have been supported by over 35 guides from the festival committee, Galloway Mountain Rescue Team, Wigtownshire Ramblers as well as others, who amongst them have undertaken over 70 walks.

There will be a full report on the 15th Newton Stewart Walking Festival in next week’s paper.

These two pictures capture some of the stunning weather the festival had this week and the spectacular scenery only the south west has to offer. Walkers enjoy a well earned lunch stop on the banks of Lochnaw Loch near Leswalt on the first day of the festival and walkers on Craignaw on the Walkfest Challenge.