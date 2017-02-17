This week’s market prices

NEWTON STEWART

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY 2017

1684 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.

1399 prime hoggets sold averaged 162.5p/kg. Peaking at £86 for two pens of heavyweight Texels from W McKie, High Threave. Top price per kilo of 195.2p/kg was paid for 42kg Texels from B Corcoran, Viewfield. The 532 Blackface hoggets averaged 160.2p/kg. Peaking at £74 for heavyweights from G Campbell, Larg, Creetown and to 171.4p/kg from Garheugh Farm Partnership. Cast sheep sold to £118 for Texel Ewes from J Maxwell, Barledziew Cottage. Tups to £117 for Texels from L Templeton, Ardachie.

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Head): Texel: £86 (x2), £84.20 & £83.80 High Threave £85.50 & £83 Mindork £84.20, £84 & £81.80 High Boreland £83.50 & £82 Viewfield £82 (x2) Bardledziew Cottage £82 Dunkeld Beltex: £83 & £80 Mindork Suffolk: £84.20 & £76 Dunjop £84 (x2) Challochmun £80.20 Moorpark of Barr £79.20 Camrie £76.50 Corhulloch Charolais: £77.20 Airiesknowe Zwartbles: £76 Dunkeld Cheviot: £73.80 Dalhabboch Cross: £83.50 & £77.90 Mains of Larg £81 & £76.80 Culdoach £74 Dunjop Blackface: £74 Larg £73 Barnvannoch £72 Drumbreddan £70 Dalhabboch

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Kilo): Texel: 195.2 Viewfield 185 & 178.1 Dalhabboch 184.9 Dunkeld 182.2 & 175 Barledziew Cottage 180.5 Camrie 172.9 Mindork 171.7 Druchtag 170.4 High Boreland Beltex: 172.9 & 170.2 Mindork Suffolk: 173.8 Moorpark of Barr 172.6 Airiesknowe 169.3 Challochmun 168.9 Glenrazzie House 168.9 (x2) Dunjop 168.5 Camrie Charolais: 179.5 Airiesknowe Zwartbles: 149 Dunkeld Cheviot: 175.7 Dalhabboch Cross: 163.6 Barncorkrie 163.4 Culdoach 160.9 Dunjop 160.8 Boghouse Blackface: 171.4 Garheugh 170 Garheugh & Glenvernoch 168.2 Barfad

Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head): Texel: £118, £117 & £109 Barledzie Cottage Texel Cross: £86 Baltier BFL: £79 Garheugh Cheviot: £73 Pularyan Cross: £72 Challoch Blackface: £52.50 Mains of Larg & Docherneil £52 Challoch & Culdoach

Cast Tups (Leading Prices Per Head): Texel: £117 Ardachie £107 Pularyan BFL: £97 Ardachie Blackface: £68 Drumbreddan

castle douglas

TUESDAY 14TH FEBRUARY 2017

WEEKLY PRIMESTOCK SALE

Wallets Marts Castle Douglas Limited on Tuesday 14th February 2017 had forward 1337 Prime hoggs and 349 Cast sheep.

1337 Prime hoggs sold to average 168.9 SQQ (175.63). All classes were sharper on the week with a mixed show forward. Topping today was £100 for an outstanding Texel from Messrs Walker, Mindork, Kirkcowan with a pen of 30 heavyweight Blackface topping at £80 from Barlure Farms, New Luce. Top per kilo was 200ppk for export weight Texels from Messrs Farries, Byrecroft, Crocketford.

Cast ewes similar except plain ewes topping at £95 for Texels from Low Creoch, Gatehouse of Fleet, Mules to £75 from Byrecroft and Blackface to £56.50 from Barlure.

125; 25.5 – 32 Av 173.57 Top 183.3

Cheviot; £57.80 Ernespie; £55 x 2 Compstonend

Blackface; £56 Bellymackhill; £52.50 Glenlee; £52.50 Stewarton; £51.50 Mossyard; £51.20 Compstonend

257; 32.1 – 39 Av 177.99 Top 197.3

Texel; £72 Poldean; £72 Low Creoch; £70 Compstonend; £70 Breckoniehill; £67 Glenlee

Greyface; £65, £64.50 Compstonend; £63.50 Shirmers; £61 Glenlee

Cheviot; £70, £62.80 Ernespie

Blackface; £64.50 Shirmers; £63 Mossyard; £61 Glenlee

394; 39.1 – 45.5 Av 174.8 Top 200

Beltex; £84, £82 Mindork; £82 Compstonend

Texel; £82 Low Creoch; £80 Breckoniehill; £80 Compstoned; £80 Byrecroft; £78.50 Midtown; £77 Galtway; £76 Poldean

Suffolk; £77 Galtway

Cheviot; £78 Kildarroch; £77 Halket Leaths; £74 Low Creoch; £71 Kildarroch

Blackface; £74, £72, £70 Barlure

479 _; 45.6 – 52 Av 163.83 Top 169.4

Texel; £84 Halket Leaths; £83.50 Mindork; £83.20, £83, £82.50, £82.20 Midtown; £83 Townhead of Greenlaw; £83, £81.50 Old School House

Suffolk; £82 Dempsterton; £80.50, £80 Midtown

Cheviot; £81.50, £77.50 Halket Leaths

Greyface; £77.50 Dempsterton

Blackface; £76 x 2 Barlure

82 52+ Av 150.96 Top 185.2

Texel; £100 Mindork; £85, £84.50 Midtown; £83, £82 Low Creoch; £82.50 Edingham

Suffolk; £83 Garrarie; £83 Galtway

Cheviot; £85 Low Creoch

Blackface; £80 Barlure

Cast Sheep

Texel; £95, £89, 88 Low Creoch; £90 Byrecroft; £88.50 Poldean

Cheviot; £85.50 Low Creoch; £78 Meikle Kirkland

Lleyn; £88.50, £79.50, £78 Poldean

Greyface; £75, £71 Byrecroft; £68.50 Galtway

Blackface; £56.50, £51.50 Barlure, £50.50 Beoch; £49.50 Townhead of Greenlaw; £49.50 Mossyard

Rams; Texel; £82 Lennox Plunton; £73 Breckoniehill

CASTLE DOUGLAS

MONDAY 13 FEBRUARY 2017

STORE AND OTM CATTLE AND BREEDING SHEEP

Wallets Marts Castle Douglas Limited held their fortnightly store sale on Monday 13th February 2017 when they sold 183 Store Cattle, 30 OTM Cattle and 520 In-lamb Breeding Sheep.

Store cattle were a plainer quality show but despite this still easily maintained recent high rates experienced at this centre. Topping the sale at £1260 were a pen of Charolais bullocks consigned by S Black & Son, Hillside. Scaling 608kg the pen of nine sold to local finishers J Howie & Son, West cluden. Top price per kg in the bullock section was 242.2p per kg paid to N & M Brough, Cotland for a pen of Charolais crosses. Heifers topped at £1080 for Charolais crosses from Barbershall and 246.8p per kg for Limousin crosses from Farhills. Overall averages levelled at 215p per kg for bullocks (221p last sale) and 209p per kg for heifers (206p last sale).

OTM cattle were dearer than the previous sale with demand greatly outstripping supply. Topping the trade was a Limousin cow from Messrs Hansell, Nether Barr which made the top price per kg of 146p whilst a Simmental cow from Culnaightrie was top price per head at £1150.92. Overall average was 121p per kg or £769.14. A feature of this sale was the In-lamb ewe section which attracted 520 head forward. In general trade was selective with ewes proving more difficult to cash than at the sale a month ago.

Leading prices

Steers; Angus; £1170 Trolane; £1045 Cogarth; £940 Auchenleck; £935 Farhills

Galloway; £1025 Craigenvey; £910 Lochurr

Limousin; £1165 Trolane; £1050 Tregallon; £975 Castlehill

Luing; £1260, £1200, £1160 Hillside;

Shorthorn; £1060 Barbershall

Simmental; £1180, £1135 Hillside; £920 Castlehill

Blonde; £720 Maryfield

B/Blue; £940 Lochurr

Charolais; £1260 Hillside; £1025 Cogarth; £990 Cotland; £980 Knocksheen

Heifers; Angus; £730 Farhills; Limousin; £1065 Trolane; £880 Slatehouse; Luing; £790 Muncraig

Simmental; £745 Slatehouse; £665 Anfield; Charolais; £1080 Barbershall; £1050 Cogarth; £1015 Ross Farm

OTM; Cows; £1150, £1023 Culnaightrie; £1001 Nether Barr; £985 Castlegower; £982; £864 Culnaightrie