Successful summer season for Galloway says VisitScotland

The Kelpies visit to Kirkcudbright, the successful Wigtown Book Festival and the Tour of Britain coming to the region are some of the highlights of a busy season for tourism in Dumfries & Galloway.

As 2016 draws to a close, the man in charge of tourism in the South of Scotland looks back on a memorable year for tourism in the region.

VisitScotland Regional Director Doug Wilson said these events helped draw people to the region in 2016.

He said: “When I speak to businesses across Dumfries & Galloway, they tell me that they have experienced a successful summer season.

“It is great to see the continued success of long-established events like the Wigtown Book Festival which has a worldwide reputation. Major sporting events like the Tour of Britain, which travelled to Castle Douglas this year, helped shine the spotlight on the region. There is a lot to look forward to in the coming year. There have been major developments in Stranraer with the re-development of Agnew Park which achieved three stars in VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance Award Scheme. We hope that many more people will continue to share their own treasured stories and images of Galloway.”