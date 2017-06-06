Successful farm walk at New Bishopton

This year Machars Young Farmers held their farm walk at New Bishopton’s purpose built young stock unit, by kind permission of the Forsyth family.

On Thursday 1st June, farm manager, Andrew Taylor, showed us around the farm explaining the logistics of running a larger scale unit which feeds beef animals into an integrated beef business and rears replacement heifers for the Forsyths 1800 strong milk herd.

There was an amazing turn out with over 100 people attending such an interesting and informative evening. Thank you also to Hazel Kirk and Sandra Morgan for putting on a lovely spread on the night.

Also a huge well done to the talented Machars girls who entered Stranraer & Rhins Young Farmers Club’s Bake Off competition on Saturday 3rd June collecting a couple of equal seconds.

Machars next event will be Swamp Football at Sloehabbert Farm, on Friday 30th June. All welcome!