Success at Ayr Show

There were rosettes aplenty for Galloway’s top breeders at last weekend’s Ayr County Show.

In the sheep sections, the reserve champion Texel went to a shearling ram shown by Allan C Clark, Fineview Farm, Glenluce, and the Champion Ryeland prize was won by Andrew Hunter-Blair, Nether Cleugh Farm, Dalry.

In the dairy and beef section the top young handler was Gregor Vance, Bridgehouse Farm, Sorbie. Gregor’s sister Amy came a creditable fourth.

In the light horses, Anne Jolly for Calgow Farm,Newton Stewart, was reserve champion in the working hunter section with Ring the Bell.