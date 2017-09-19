Stranraer hosts first oyster festival

Stranraer - and Scotland’s - first oyster festival took place last weekend with the fun starting on Friday with an oyster landing ceremony.

The festivities were complete with oysters being piped ashore, live music, a giant paella for visitors to the festival to share in.

John Harvey from Harveys Bayhouse Restaurant cooking a paella

Festivities over the weekend will included oyster tasting and competitions, cooking demonstrations and classes, wild food forages, a skiff regatta and a lively traders’ market packed with locally produced food drink, arts and crafts.

There were also craft and kite making workshops, ghost walk tours and extreme pond dipping – a catch landed from the floor of Loch Ryan so that children could explore what lives at the bottom of the sea.

Most of the festival activities were free of charge.

There were guest appearances from Hardeep Singh Kohli and Mr Bloom from Cbeebies, live music throughout the weekend from bands including Gnoss and Pere Mata and ‘The Big Oyster Bash’ on the Saturday evening introduced by Hardeep Singh Kohli and headlined with live music from The Dangleberries.

On the Sunday the local Stranraer Coastguard entered a team in the novice/novelty skiff race comprising of cox Alan (Annan) Colin Brown stroke, Graeme Smith, Rodney Bowie, Alan Hannah

The festival was designed to offer volunteering opportunities and training for local young people in media skills and theatrical performance with the backing of The Holywood Trust; a charity that helps young people.