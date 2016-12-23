Six names in hat for top union positions

Six candidates will contest the top roles within NFU Scotland at the Union’s forthcoming AGM and annual dinner in Glasgow early next year.

Elections for the positions of president and its two vice-presidential posts will take place at the Union’s council meeting on February 7. The Union’s AGM, conference and dinner will be staged the day before.

Current president Allan Bowie and sitting vice-presidents Rob Livesey and Andrew McCornick will all contest the presidential position. The two vice-presidential roles will be decided between Forth and Clyde regional chairman Tom French, Less Favoured Areas Committee chairman Martin Kennedy and Dumfries and Galloway regional chairman Gary Mitchell.

The presidential position is held for two years and a president can serve a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms. Under the terms of the constitution, those elected to the position of vice-president will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.

A series of hustings meeting around the country will take place in January giving members the opportunity to hear from all candidates.

NFU Scotland chief executive Scott Walker said: “It is hugely encouraging for the future of NFU Scotland and indication of the strength of the organisation that such a strong line up of candidates want to be involved in the Union at the highest level.

“With Brexit decisions looming and future agricultural policy in the UK and Scotland up for debate, we need the right people in place to drive forward policies that are in the very best interests of our farmers and crofters. The decision the membership must make is who should lead this union for the next 24 months as we negotiate some of the most challenging times ever faced by the Union.”