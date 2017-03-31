Select role for Fiona

Electricians in the south of Scotland are the focus of a drive by SELECT, the trade body for the industry. It has appointed a new representative to cover the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway and Ayrshire. Fiona Smith, who has already visited more than 100 firms in the area, said: “The south of Scotland is a large area and many electrical companies have to travel considerable distances to gain, service and retain customers. Since I started I have been travelling similar distances to meet and exchange views with our members.”

“The region has a few major employers, but by and large the employer base is made up of smaller companies, often with just one or two people. They undertake a huge variety of work, ranging from domestic to agricultural and the hospitality sector.

“Areas such as Dumfries and Galloway have lost a number of large industrial employers in recent years, but many smaller firms are moving into sectors such as renewables and looking for opportunities in technologies such as solar PV panels.”

Alan Wilson, SELECT’s Head of Communications and Member Services, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fiona on board. She has hit the ground running and is providing an excellent service to members.

“She will be able to advise and guide firms both large and small on their training needs, SELECT’s range of services and courses and invigilation of health and safety tests.”

SELECT’s new representative will also be able to advise and guide electrical companies on Part P regulations, the classification of electricians and domestic installers which applies only in England and Wales.

There is no equivalent in Scotland, since Scottish electricians are expected to be able to undertake any task, but some companies in the south work cross-border and require Part P accreditation. SELECT can arrange this through BESA, the Building Engineering Services Association.

SELECT members have a collective turnover of more than £1 billion and provide employment for more than 15,000 people. Its member companies account for over 90% of all electrical installation work carried out in Scotland.