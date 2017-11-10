Second and third for pink and blue teams

Two teams competed for Machars at Dumfries and Galloway’s Junior Speech Making competition on Sunday, November 5 at Twynholm.

Congratulations to both teams, with Machars Pink being placed second and Machars Blue placed third. Next stop is West at Prestwick on November 19.

The Blue team.

A huge thank was paid to Richard Oxley for all his coaching yet again, which was very much appreciated!

Machars Pink: Jacob Beaddie; Findlay Sloan and Craig Moffat; Machars blue: Thomas Scott; Cara Sloan and Kathryn Robinson.

Best chairman was Jacob Beaddie and best opposer was Kathryn Robinson. Machars also took part in the quiz and came second.