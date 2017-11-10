Second and third for pink and blue teams

Two teams competed for Machars at Dumfries and Galloway’s Junior Speech Making competition on Sunday, November 5 at Twynholm.
Congratulations to both teams, with Machars Pink being placed second and Machars Blue placed third. Next stop is West at Prestwick on November 19.
A huge thank was paid to Richard Oxley for all his coaching yet again, which was very much appreciated!
Machars Pink: Jacob Beaddie; Findlay Sloan and Craig Moffat; Machars blue: Thomas Scott; Cara Sloan and Kathryn Robinson.
Best chairman was Jacob Beaddie and best opposer was Kathryn Robinson. Machars also took part in the quiz and came second.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.