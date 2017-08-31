Rise in visitor numbers to Galloway’s historic sites

Caerlaverock Castle and New Abbey Corn Mill are among sites of historic interest that have seen an overall rise in visitor numbers.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) look after 37 properties in the region, eight of which are staffed sites, and have welcomed nearly 43,000 visitors in the first four months of the financial year, a rise of 41% between April and July 2017.

As part of HES broader activity around the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, a two day event, ‘Spectacular Jousting’, took place at Caelaverock Castle in July which attracted 3,686 visitors across the weekend. This is the first time the event has taken place at the site in 10 years.

Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop visited Caerlaverock Castle to announce the figures as part of a tour of Dumfries and Galloway.

Ms Hyslop said: “Dumfries and Galloway’s historic environment acts as a magnet for tourists drawn to these exceptional places. As custodians of these prized sites, HES has an impressive programme of maintenance, restoration and promotional activity that are vital to ensure these historically important sites are available for generations to come.

“We want to support businesses involved in our tourism industry to make the most of the opportunities these sites create, ensuring they are sustainable and make a positive impact on the environment, society and economy.”