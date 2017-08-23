Quality egg award for local producer

Local egg producers Auchtralure Eggs recently received an “Outstanding” award for egg quality at the Scottish Quality Egg Awards held at Murrayshall Hotel, Perth.

The annual awards are held jointly by SRUC and ForFarmers Ltd.

The eggs are judged by a team of experts from SRUC which include internal and external quality checks. This is the 8th Quality Egg Award, in nine years of entering the competition, that Auchtralure Eggs has received.

This year over 40 farms entered the competition with Auchtralure Eggs finishing in the top three in Scotland.

Pictured above left to right are Tom Welham, ForFarmers Ltd; John Dalrymple, Auchtralure Eggs; Dr Jos Houdijk, SRUC.