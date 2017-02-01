Portpatrick candidate for wool board election

Ian Beck from Portpatrick has been nominated as a candidate for election to the British Wool Marketing Board’s Scottish Southern region.

The names of the candidates nominated in the Scottish Southern Region are: Ian Beck, South Port O’ Spittal, Portpatrick; Peter Myles, Seventrees, Dalbog, Edzell and James Robertson, Becks Farm, Langholm. Voting papers will be sent to all registered producers in the region on Thursday 16th February and they must be returned to the Independent Returning Officer by 6pm on Thursday 9th March.

For the purposes of the election, the geographical counties remain the same as they were before the Local Government Act 1972 and the Local Government Act (Scotland) 1973.

The term of office for each Board Member is three years, commencing 1 April 2017.