Plans for 4G upgrade work

Dumfries and Galloway MP Richard Arkless has welcomed confirmation from the telecoms firm EE that they have been granted planning permission for 4G upgrades at four separate sites across the region.

Improving internet connectivity has been a key priority for Mr Arkless since his election.

Mr Arkless said: “EE have been working hard to upgrade 4G coverage throughout the region for some time and I am delighted to hear from them that they now have the planning permission they need.”

Permission has been granted for a section of the A702 at Moniaive, the A746 and B7052 near Sorbie, the A711 at Beeswing and B736 at Palnackie.

Mr Arkless added: “The need to improve connectivity across our region cannot be understated – so many current jobs depend good connectivity and countless more potential jobs would come to Dumfries and Galloway if reliable internet connections could be secured. I am very pleased to hear more positive news from EE and hope that they continue to upgrade the 4G coverage across our region.”