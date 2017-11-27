planning applications

STRANRAER, Auchtralure Farm, erection of poultry unit; applicant Mr & Mrs John Dalrymple (17/1963/FUL).

SANDHEAD, Sands of Luce Caravan Park, installation of sewage treatment plant and formation of bases for an additional seven static caravans; applicant Mr Richard & Ronald Copeland (17/2041/FUL).

WIGTOWN, Southfield, erection of 43 dwellinghouses, formation of access, internal road layout and associated parking areas and landscaping; applicant 3b Construction Ltd (17/1984/FUL).

CREETOWN, rear of 20 St John’s Street, erection of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs McClymont (17/1991/FUL).

CREETOWN, Hill of Burns, Hill Street, erection of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr John Mackenzie (17/2003/PIP).

KIRKCOWAN, Mark of Shennaton Farm, erection of agricultural building with underground slurry tank; applicant McNeill Estates (17/2026/FUL).

CARSLUITH, Kirkbride, erection of holiday lodge, installation of septic tank and soakaway and formation of parking area; applicant Mrs Janet Barry 917/2049/FUL).