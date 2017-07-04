The following planning applications have been lodged this week with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

WHITHORN, 102 George Street, replacement of three wooden sash single glazed windows with three sash double glazed windows; applicant Mr Stephen Bailey (17/0953/FUL).

BLADNOCH, Bladnoch Distillery, installation of 82 replacement windows and 7 doors, replacement roof covering and associated works (partially retrospective); applicant Bladnoch Distillery Ltd (17/1104/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, 40 Victoria Street, internal alterations and removal of existing ATM and reinstate with glazing; applicant Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (17/1148/LBC).

