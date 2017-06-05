This week’s planning applications registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:
PORTPATRICK, Beachcomer Giftshop, South Crescent, alterations to terrace area to form timber decking and erection of 1.1 metre high handrail; applicant Mr M Gregory (17/0942/FUL).
KIRKCOLM, land adjacent to Corsewall Mill House, erection of dwellinghouse, applicant A Paterson Designs (17/0944/PIP).
STRANRAER, Windyridge, 5 Royal Crescent, change of use of dwellinghouse to form guest house (4 bedroom bed and breakfast accommodation); applicant Mr Hamilton McMillan (17/0975/FUL).
PORT WILLIAM, Smithy Croft, erection of dwellinghouse, installation of septic tank and soakaway and formation of access; applicant Mr Hamilton (17/0926/FUL).
