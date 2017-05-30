This week’s planning applications registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

PORTPATRICK, Knock and Maize, change of use of agricultural land to form garden ground, erection of dwellinghouse and installation of septic tank and soakaway; applicant Mr Edward McLaughlin (17/0781/FUL).

KIRKCOLM, Knocknassie House Hotel, alterations, erection of extensions and change of use of former steading building to form dwellinghouse with attached store, installation of septic tank and soakaway, siting of oil tank and temporary siting of a static caravan; applicant Mr and Mrs D McColm (17/0841/FUL).

KIRKCOLM, Kirkland Garage, Kirkland Court, erection of domestic garage; applicant Mr and Mrs P Dench (l7/0914/FUL).

AUCHENMALG, land to the west of Craig Lodge, formation of access onto A747; applicant Mr Robert Antony (17/0872/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Bargaly Glen south forest track off A75, erection of 30 metre high telecommunications lattice tower, installation of 2 antennas, 1 transmission dish, 3 ground based equipment cabinets and associated works; applicant EE Limited (17/0924/FUL).

KIRKCOWAN, Mindork Moss, formation of access onto C7W; applicant Mr Keith McKune (17/0952/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Coo Palace, Castle Haven, Borgue, change of use of agricultural buildings to form 11 holiday units, reception and office accommodation, erection of 14 new holiday units, house keepers store and workshop/plant room, formation of new access and car parking and formation of landscaping and associated works (amended design to that approved under 14/P/2/0244).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Kirkcudbright Scout Hall, Soaperie Gardens, alterations and formation of entrance canopy and erection of extension to south elevation: applicant Galloway District Scout Council (17/0763/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, Overmoor, 26 High Street, replacement of two wooden single glazed windows with two double glazed wooden sash and case windows on front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs Jane Tweedie (17/0775/LBC).

BORGUE, Factors House, Knockbrex, erection of extension to east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant George Shaw (17/0832/LBC).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, land at Corby Slap, High Street, erection of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr John Morris (17/0901/PIP).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 140 High Street, erection of two storey extension to rear of dwellinghouse and formation of first floor balcony over existing single storey extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Steven Wilson (17/0918/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 140 High Street, internal alterations and erection of two storey extension to rear of dwellinghouse and formation of first floor balcony over existing single storey extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Steven Wilson (17/0919/LBC).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 6 Merse Avenue, erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs Vivien McAlpine (17/0946/FUL).