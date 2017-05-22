Planning applications

PORTPATRICK, Heugh Road, temporary hardcore storage/bunding (for a period of three years); applicant Allied Irish Bank (UK) (17/0692/FUL).
LESWALT, Glenhead of Aldouran, erection of link corridor, poultry unit and feeding silo; (17/0823/FUL).
GLENLUCE, Westercraigs, Auchenmalg, erection of extension to west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Graham Banks (17/0766/FUL).
DUNRAGIT, Ashtrees, erection of extension to south west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs Susan Fitton (17/0860/FUL).
BLADNOCH, Bladnoch Distillery, installation of 12 above ground LPG bulk storage tanks including concrete base, fire wall and underground pipework and erection of 1.8 metre high fencing; applicant Bladnoch Distillery Ltd (17/0825/FUL).
BLADNOCH, Bladnoch Distillery, erection of hopper (retospective); applicant Bladnoch Distillery (17/0825/FUL).