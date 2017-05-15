This week’s planning applications registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:
PORTPATRICK, 1 Cullwick Court, erection of single storey extension to south elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Andy Gibson (17/0756/FUL).
STRANRAER, 78 Belmont Road, erection of extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Ms Phyllis Davidson (17/0762/FUL).
STONEYKIRK, High Three Mark Farm, formation of two access gates and tracks (retrospective); applicant High Mark Farming Ltd (17/0797/FUL).
BORGUE, Upper Senwick Cottage, alterations and erection of extension to dwellinghouse; applicant Mr John Moreton (17/0724/FUL).