Planning applications

NEWTON STEWART, 2-4 Princes Street, late listed building consent for internal alterations and installation of new window, door, two vents and two mechanical ventilation grilles in south elevation; applicant Mr David Hunter (17/0616/LBC).

MINNIGAFF, 1 Penkiln Court, Cumloden Road, change of use of existing office to form dwellinghouse; Mr and Mrs S Donnan (17/0655/FUL).

STRANRAER, 22 Ryanview Crescent, erection of dwellinghouse (including demolition of existing dwellinghouse); applicant Mr & Mrs Peter Sisi (17/0705/FUL).

LESWALT, Highfield House, erection of attached double garage/store room; applicant Mr & Mrs Alisdair Gaw (17/0751/FUL).

WHITHORN, Braemuir, 118 George Street, change of use from retail/residential to dwellinghouse; applicant Mr David Hamill (17/0451/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, 15 Arthur Street, installation of Spanish slate to roof of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Martin Gomersall (17/0613/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, 38 Victoria Street, reduction in height of chimney stack and installation of two replacement rooflights on north elevation and installation of one replacement rooflight on east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Lindsay Telfer (17/0658/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, 38 Victoria Street, reduction in height of chimney stack and installation of two replacement rooflights on north elevation and installation of one replacement rooflight on east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Lindsay Telfer (17/0659/LBC).

PORT WILLIAM, Larroch Farm, alterations and erection of extensions to dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs Mary Wallace (17/0674/FUL).

WHITHORN, Strathket, 5 Bruce Street, alterations including building up of garage door opening and formation of three new window openings and replacement window in front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mervyn Crewe & Mrs Brenda Crewe (17/0700/FUL).

GARLIESTON, Village, Hall, South Crescent, installation of defibrillator cabinet on west elevation; applicant Garleiston Community Council (17/0712/FUL).

PORTPATRICK, Catevennan, Southcliff, alteration including enlargement of two existing dormer windows, installation of two new rooflights, enlargement of existing window opening and erection of extension to existing garden room with new roof covering on west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs N Brown (17/0746/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Drumterlie Cottage, erection of dwellinghouse with rear roof mounted solar panels, detatched garage/office, biomass store and siting of oil storage tank (demolition of existing dwellinghouse); applicant Mrs Carol Ann Taylor (17/0715/FUL).

AUCHENCAIRN, 6 Main Street, erection of 1.8 metre high timber access gates and relocation of oil tank; applicant Mrs Joanna Wemyss (17/0588/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, flat, Tongland Power Station, Tongland, change of use of second flor flatted dwelling to office accommodation; applicant Scottish Power (17/0620/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, Rusko House, internal alterations, enlargement of existing window opening in south elevation to form French door opening and formation of window opening in north elevation; applicant Mr Richard Gilbey (17/0608/LBC).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, Drumwall Farm, erection of three holiday chalets, installation of three septic tanks and soakaways and formation of new access road; applicant R & J A Armstrong (17/0760/PIP).

BORGUE, Ross Farm, erection of extension to existing cattle shed; applicant Mr David Dale-Sunley (17/0786/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, East Lodge, Cally Estate, installation of 2 replacement doors and formation of door opening and internal alterations including removal of partition walls and formation of internal opening; applicant Ms M Middleton 917/0792/LBC).