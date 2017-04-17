Planning applications

WIGTOWN, Crook of Baldoon, Shell Road, formation of 300 metre long footpath and installation of seating areas; applicant RSPB Scotland (17/0294/FUL).
NEWTON STEWART, 47 Albert Street, erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse (demolition of existing extension); applicant Mrs Catherine Kirk (17/0443/LBC).
WHITHORN, Leakin Hill, installation of 15M high lattice tower, 3 equipment cabinets nad associated works; applicant EE Limited(17/0621/FUL).
AUCHENCAIRN, 6 Main Street, internal alterations and erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse, installation of two new window openings and flue and removal of chimney in rear elevation, repainting of windows in front elevations and erection of 1.8 metre high access gates; applicant Mrs Joanna Wemyss (17/0587/LBC).
DUNDRENNAN, Balmangan Farm, erection of steel portal frame agricultural building; applicant Mr Duncan Wallace (17/0618/FUL).