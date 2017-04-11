Planning applications

PORTPATRICK, Mount Stewart Hotel, erection of extension to form first and second floor over existing single storey; applicant Mrs Diane Hunter (17/0474/FUL).

LESWALT, Larbrax Moor, erection of 80M high, wind measurement mast, consisting of a 200mm diameter galvanised steel tube supported by guy wires; applicant Mr Colin Bothwell (17/0609/FUL).

SANDHEAD, Altain Glen Poultry Unit, erection of single storey dwellinghouse and installation of septic tank and soakaway; applicant Mr R Torrance (17/0475/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Beech Bank, Barnkirk, erection of boarding kennels; applicant Mrs Jane Dalrymple (17/0368/FUL).

WIGTOWN, Clintz House, Harbour Road, late listed building consent for formation of slated hipped roof over former prisoners yard on south elevation of dwelling house; applicant Mr Gregory Lovelock (17/0563/LBC).