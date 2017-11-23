Planning application goes in for old showfield

A planning application from 3b Construction for 43 houses at Southfield Park, Wigtown was officially lodged with Dumfries and Galloway Council last week.

The application was submitted by the agent, Andrew Clark, from Robert Potter and Partners, Architects, and states the construction firm are applying for “43 dwellinghouses, the formation of access, internal road layout and associated parking areas and landscaping”.

Further information about the application is available online at www.dumgal.gov.uk/planning using the application reference number 17/1984/FUL.