NSI is on track for BMX site

The community of Newton Stewart moved a step closer to creating a regional standard BMX track, the only one of its kind in the South West.

The Newton Stewart Initiative, who are leading the project, are launching a fundraising drive and are asking people to donate via their newly live JustGiving page to kick star phase 1 of the ambitious development to create a BMX track, football pitch, car park and footpaths at Douglas Park in the town.

Through existing fundraising efforts, grant support and generous donations from the public, NSI have already reached 34 per cent of the target required. Nathon Jones, Project Co-ordinator with Newton Stewart Initiative, said: “Initial grant support from The Holywood Trust and Robert Barr Trust have given us a fantastic head start on our fundraising efforts.

“We’ve also received outstanding support from local groups and individuals who have been running their own fundraising events in aid of the park development.

“As well as allowing you to make a direct debit/credit card donation to the campaign, JustGiving allows individuals, groups, clubs, organisations and schools to create their own event to raise funds for the project.

“It could be a coffee morning, bingo, quiz night, fun day, concert, sporting activity - whatever you choose to do you’ll be joining over 24 million people on JustGiving who are supporting charity causes and making good things happen.

“In addition to the JustGiving campaign we also have applications submitted to various funding bodies, and continue to seek additional funding opportunities, which, if successful, will bring us even closer to our target.”

It’s free to sign up to JustGiving at www.justgiving.com and then simply search for the ‘Douglas Park Development’ campaign and select the ‘Start fundraising’ button.

If you have any questions about JustGiving please call Newton Stewart Initiative on 01671 401449 or you can e-mail Nathon Jones direct at info@newtonstewartinitiative.net.