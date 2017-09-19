Newton Stewart Market Tup Sales

Newton Stewart- Saturday 16th September 2017

151 Tups at Newton Stewart Tup Sale.

All classes easily sold with the exception of Texel Tup Lambs which proved difficult .

Top Price of £760 was paid for the second Shearling shown by Mr John Clark, West Glengyre, John sold 2 Shearlings at £740.

Beltex Cross Texel Shearling sold to £720 from G Milroy, Mains of Machermore.

Suffolk Lambs peaked at £520 and 2 at £500 from Messrs Vance, Mid Skeog.

Blue Face Leicester Shearling sold to £460 for 2 shown by G Adams, Clugston.

Females sold to £420 and £400 for Texel Gimmers from Messrs Walker, Laigh Alticane.

Texel Shearling:

£760,£740 (x2), £720, £680, £580 and £460 West Glengyre, £700 (x2),£460 Fineview, £700, £520, £480, £440 and £420 Laigh Alticane, £500 (x2), £400 (x2) Meikle Tongue, £500 and £400 Dinnans, £460 St Ninnians, £440, £420 and £400(x2) Crailloch.Beltex x Texel: £420 and £400 Mains of Machermore. Beltex x Suffolk: £380 Carse of Clary. Beltex x Shear: £400 Carse of Clary. Suffolk Shear: £420 and £360 (x2) High Barness. Leicester Shear: £460(x2), £360 and £300 Clugston. Texel Gimmers: £420 and £400 Laigh Alticane. Suffolk Tup Lambs: £520, £500 (x2) Mid Skeog, £460 and £380 (x2) Redbrae. Texel Lamb: £400 Baltier.